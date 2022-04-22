Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,322,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,487,944 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81.

