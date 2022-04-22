Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,165 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.56. 106,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.