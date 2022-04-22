Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sempra by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,516. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

