Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $609.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

