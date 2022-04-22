Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.1%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$82.01 and last traded at C$81.44. Approximately 66,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 148,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.65. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.