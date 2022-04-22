OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

