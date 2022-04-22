Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

