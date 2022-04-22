Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s net sales and earnings continued to decline year over year during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Management cited headwinds related to soaring inflation in merchandise and transportation costs, shipping delays of imported products, and backlogs at distribution centers. The company anticipates continued pressure during the first half of fiscal 2022, and expects trends to improve from the second half. Clearly, higher supply chain costs are likely to keep gross margin under pressure, especially in the first half. Nevertheless, Ollie's Bargain’s business model, cost-containment efforts and focus on store productivity appears encouraging. Also, the company's customer reward program, Ollie's Army has been impressive.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $96.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

