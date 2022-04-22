Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,113,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,126. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.