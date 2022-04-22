Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Oikos (OKS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $995,787.08 and $14,234.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

