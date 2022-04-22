Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Down 0.5%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Ocean Outdoor from GBX 1,115 ($14.51) to GBX 1,120 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

