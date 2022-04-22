Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

