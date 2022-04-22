Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,893,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,713,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

