Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

