O3Swap (O3) Hits Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.47 or 0.07493102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.30 or 1.00099544 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036486 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

