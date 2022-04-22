NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $229.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $587.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

