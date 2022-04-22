NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 54,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $570.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

