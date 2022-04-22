Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.36 and last traded at $68.68. 166,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,057% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Get Nuvei alerts:

About Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.