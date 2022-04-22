Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 6.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

