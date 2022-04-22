Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 1,185,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

