Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Nucor stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $30,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

