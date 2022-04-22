Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

