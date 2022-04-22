NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NVCR traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,889. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

