Novacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $180,414.54 and approximately $9.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.39 or 1.00070634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.