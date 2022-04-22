NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.64.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
