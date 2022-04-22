NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

