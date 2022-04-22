Northland Securities Begins Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

AMRK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $89.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.