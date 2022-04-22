North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

