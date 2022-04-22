North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 5,466 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 683.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

