North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $772,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $221,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Danaher by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,342,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.20.

DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.96 and its 200 day moving average is $295.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

