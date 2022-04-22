North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,370 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 518,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,284,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.