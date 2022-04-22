North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 475 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

