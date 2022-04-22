North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 203 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

