North Growth Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 29,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,591. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

