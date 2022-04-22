North Growth Management Ltd. Invests $9.82 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Global Payments comprises 1.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

