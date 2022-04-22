North Growth Management Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,613. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

