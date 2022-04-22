Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 72.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 179,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,644. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
