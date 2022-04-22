Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 72.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 179,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,644. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

