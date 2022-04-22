Nordea Equity Research Lowers Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLVOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 80.67.

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) stock opened at 5.74 on Tuesday. Volvo Car AB has a 12-month low of 5.74 and a 12-month high of 10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.25.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

