Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.79. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

