NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post sales of $510.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.90 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.83. 3,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.53. NICE has a 1 year low of $199.32 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

