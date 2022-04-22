NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.75

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.75 and traded as low as C$15.53. NFI Group shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 174,828 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.69.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.85%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 over the last three months.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

