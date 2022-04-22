NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

