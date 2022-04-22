NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

