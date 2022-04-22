NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 4,009 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
