NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 4,009 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

