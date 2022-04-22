Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 145,569 shares.The stock last traded at $10.41 and had previously closed at $10.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

