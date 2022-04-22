Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NEWT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

