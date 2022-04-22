Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 22.4% Higher This Week

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $46.97 million and $4.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.33 or 0.07406385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.47 or 0.99944167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035843 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

