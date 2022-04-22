Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NEM opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

