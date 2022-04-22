NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,459,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.00. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,179. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $382.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

