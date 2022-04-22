Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.77 and last traded at $69.13. 9,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nevro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

