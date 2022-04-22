Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $963.53 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $963.53 million and $6.14 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 981,080,685 coins and its circulating supply is 981,080,086 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

